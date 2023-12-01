Dr Skaro uses music to hight common ills

Tzaneen-Born producer and DJ Dr Skaro has ensured there was a track released this year to speak to familial and common ills faced by society today. Whether it was his debut single of the year “Ae Enough,” speaking on effects of being a breadwinner, or the cheaters’ anthem “Ake Joli” and his last single “Moruti” detailing the dangers of false pastors, Dr Skaro has used his music to detail real life occurrences.

Not steering far away from this ethos, the “Dilo Txaka” hitmaker delivers his latest single “Kea Gae.” A track he teamed with President ya Straata Focalisict, and features Sosha’s Pat Medina, Richie Teanet and Sleazy Musiq. The upbeat, pop-inspired single is an anthem for anyone looking for an uplifting single to continue pursuing your dream. Focalistic opens the single detailing the importance of not spending your money on the superfluous and focusing on spending your money on the important things like your family. “Kea Gea” highlights the negative side of club-culture like overspending and encourages the listener to remember the importance of home and continuing to support your family instead of prioritising the “high life.” The song hinges on the catchy hook delivered by Foca.

He was Karabo Modikwa and attended his primary education at Marumofase Primary School and did his secondary education at Seboye High School. He started his music career by playing drums at school when he was doing Grade 8 and that was when he met Given Khosa and Joel Mangena. They worked as a group and recorded their first song in 2011 and continued as a group for the next two years. The group fell apart after two years due to lack of commitment from the other members and Dr Skaro decided to venture into his own path and along the way he met Moshotli (Santel) and Danny Latsoalo in 2014. It was this time that Dr Skaro decided to learn producing and also perfecting his singing skills.

He later met Dator Minister who also contributed to perfect his production. In 2017 while at high school he met Prince Benza, and they decided to collaborate and together did two songs “Taba Tsao” and “Maphodisa Nnyakeseni. He later worked with other artists such as Master Chuza, Master Betho, Boss Monene, DJ Maivo, T Man The Cooker, DJ Zola, Clozzy The Star, Morosto, DJ Stone and others. He started working with H3M Productions in 2022 and went on to release his first solo project with a single titled “Ae Zowe featuring Prince Benza, followed by another hit track “Dilo Txaka” and “Kao Nyaka” with Mr Brown and Mr Fizzy which made its way to Thobela FM top 40 and all they to top 10.

In 2023 he released another banger “Ae Enough” featuring Rise Teanet and Prince Benza which is currently on Thobela FM airplay rotation. Dr Skaro is currently in studio with Mukosi working on songs to be released soon. He is also working on another solo project which will form part of the summer release. Dr Skaro has the desire to work with artist like Young Stunna, Burna Boy, Master KG and other well-known artist. He still hold his relationship with Rise Teanet and Prince Benza very dearly to his heart and believe they will together work on more projects.