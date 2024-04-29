Dr Thami Mazwai partners with Unisa Press to produce historic first book

DR THAMI Mazwai has partnered with Unisa Press to produce the first book on black entrepreneurship in Soweto. The book primarily aims to galvanise young people to emulate their pioneers to conquer the misery of poverty and unemployment in black communities.

The book titled “The Journey of the Soweto Entrepreneur since 1905” traces the struggle of early black pioneers against the harsh laws of Apartheid, which forbade them to be entrepreneurs. The book, to be launched tomorrow, consists of self-standing chapters that trace the evolution of various business sectors in Soweto and how the first entrepreneurs such as Thomas Ntlebi, Josiah Sibiya, Mweli Skota and later Connie Ntshona, Richard Maponya, Esther Nyembezi and Ephraim Tshabalala pursued their entrepreneurial aspirations and braved naked racism, embedded legislation and opposition from the governments of the day and triumphed. Their stories serve as a reminder that economic sufficiency also comes from a personal journey that has a multiplier effect for others to benefit as jobs get created.