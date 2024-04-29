Dr Thami Mazwai partners with Unisa Press to produce historic first book

DR THAMI Mazwai has partnered with Unisa Press to produce the first book on black entrepreneurship in Soweto.
The book primarily aims to galvanise young people to emulate their pioneers to conquer the misery of poverty and unemployment in black communities.
The book titled “The Journey of the Soweto Entrepreneur since 1905” traces the struggle of early black pioneers against the harsh laws of Apartheid, which forbade them to be entrepreneurs.
The book, to be launched tomorrow, consists of self-standing chapters that trace the evolution of various business sectors in Soweto and how the first entrepreneurs such as Thomas Ntlebi, Josiah Sibiya, Mweli Skota and later Connie Ntshona, Richard Maponya, Esther Nyembezi and Ephraim Tshabalala pursued their entrepreneurial aspirations and braved naked racism, embedded legislation and opposition from the governments of the day and triumphed.
Their stories serve as a reminder that economic sufficiency also comes from a personal journey that has a multiplier effect for others to benefit as jobs get created.
As the lion teaches its young to hunt, the stories in the book are to ensure that we never forget our pioneers, instead, we should take the baton from them. While the generation of 1976 made its contribution to our political liberation, the challenge facing the current generation beyond 2024, also in its broadest sense, is to ensure our economic emancipation.
Former journalist and anti-apartheid activist Mazwai as editor says, “A major objective of the book is to rekindle the spirit of “Vuka Uzenzele”, a spirit that has seen black communities and the individuals in them rise and build their lives and futures despite the oppression or challenges of the day. It is possible for our youth to rise above the challenges of the day and carve themselves into the future”
Dr Meiya Nthoesane, the Director at Unisa Press, expressed his appreciation saying: “Our collaboration with Dr Mazwai underscores a commitment to amplifying voices that inspire action and ignite hope. "The Journey of the Soweto Entrepreneur "isn't just a book; it's a beacon of possibility, a reminder that even in the darkest of times, the human spirit can soar. Available now, it's a must-read for anyone seeking to understand the transformative power of entrepreneurship and the indomitable spirit of those who dare to dream.”