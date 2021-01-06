Dramatic story of SA stowaway who survived flight to UK told in documentary

Pretoria - The story of a South Africa stowaway is the subject of a new Channel 4 documentary broadcast in the UK this week. The Man who Fell from the Sky tells the dramatic story of a stowaway who survived an 11-hour overnight flight from Joburg to London in the undercarriage of a British Airways Boeing 747-400 five years ago.

In the documentary, Themba Cabeka – who now goes by the name of Justin – speaks about his friend Carlito Vale, who died after falling as the plane descended to land at Heathrow.

He said his last words to his friend as the plane came in to land were “we made it” as they passed over roads and houses before he lost consciousness. He was found in the wheel bay with a shattered leg and spent months in hospital. Carlito was a Mozambican migrant who grew up in an orphanage. The two met in South Africa before they decided to seek a new life abroad.

The men prepared to stow away on the flight on the runway at OR Tambo International Airport by studying aircraft designs in a book, Justin told the British Media. Initially they were planning on Delta but opted for the shorter flight to London.

He said they did not have inside help to gain access to the apron, but had jumped the fence and dressed in layers of clothing to protect themselves against icy temperatures. Themba clung to an electrical cable and it is believed this is what saved his life.