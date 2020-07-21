Drive-through Covid-19 testing facility set up at SuperSport Park

Pretoria - A drive-through Covid-19 testing facility has been set up at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The facility will test symptomatic people, those exposed to a laboratory-confirmed case or have been referred to the facility by a medical practitioner. Corporate health and wellness services organisation HealthOnSite and iMed Laboratories joined forces to set up the facility. The chief operating officer of Health- OnSite, Dr Jedd Myers, said drive-through testing stations remained a vital part of the Covid-19 response. “It came to our attention that with the spike in Gauteng and the growing numbers in Pretoria, there remains an opportunity for drive-through testing. That is where we have been able to play a role to the public,” he said. They were aware of the fact there was widespread anxiety around the condition and believed that accessible drive-through facilities were making it easier for people to find help. The test costs R1 999, and the screening and testing take place in the comfort of one’s car.

Myers said he was confident the facility would help alleviate the massive pressure for testing on public and private healthcare facilities.

He underlined corporations’ responsibility to understand the risk in their company and what employees were being exposed to.

“I think all corporations have a role to play in managing their employee base and workforce.

"How you manage and identify that risk is quite subtle, and I think as a corporate service provider, we work and learn the ways for companies to be able to respond to this pandemic in their businesses,” he explained.

He added there were many people who did not want to wait in long queues to get tested for Covid-19.

Myers said the drive-through solution made it a convenient service in the heart of Centurion.

He said that as infection rates peak, the pressure on testing centres and laboratories would increase exponentially. Health- OnSite would consider opening further drive-through testing facilities in hot spots as the demand grew.

“Through increasing the base of testing and identification of coronavirus-positive patients, the testing station is positioned to play a key role in helping to manage the Covid-19 pandemic,” Myers said.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News