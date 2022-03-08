Driving school operators continue protests at testing centres across Gauteng

Pretoria - Protest action continues across various Driving Licence Testing Centres in Tshwane and other parts of Gauteng as driving school operators defy a court interdict to cease disruptive demonstrations. Despite meeting with Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula at the Akasia testing centre and MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure in Johannesburg, the operators woke up this morning to stage stayaway protests at various testing centres.

Seeking to convince the government to do away with the eNatis online booking system that "kills their business and disadvantages the old and the poor," they burnt tyres at the Mabopane testing centre and ensured the closure of the Akesia testing centre. They claimed that the Gauteng department promised them that the system would change from 1pm and by then they would know whether or not the demonstrations would continue for the rest of the week. The gates are locked at the Mabopane testing centre. Picture: James Mahlokwane However, according to the department, there was no promise to change the system by 1pm. The department said yesterday's meeting with Jacob Mamabolo, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and the driving school operators, resolved that the RTMC would use this day to consult internally and see how the disputed matter could be resolved and feedback be given to the operators tomorrow.

Moreover, a statement by the National Driving School Association of South Africa stated that Mamabolo had given the RTMC until 1pm on Tuesday to report back to him with a proposal on how the eNatis system could be made user friendly for the public and members of the association. This included the removal of all unnecessary information that the system is requiring in order to proceed with a booking. The statement further stated that Mamabolo would then convene a follow up meeting on Wednesday with all stakeholders who attended today’s meeting to discuss the way forward regarding the implementation of the decision taken at the meeting. Mbalula had promised that the interdict would be enforced and Mamabolo would give a directive for all testing centres in and around Gauteng to be opened.

Mbalula said the government was also open to operators continuing their demonstrations just as long as it was not at the detriment of service delivery for those who needed services. In Johannesburg testing centres like Langlaagte, Randburg, Roodepoort and Sandton were open to assist people who needed services. Meanwhile, those that were closed saw motorists turn back as gates were locked. Pretoria News