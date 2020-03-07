Dros rapist waits to hear appeal judgment

Pretoria - Convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow must wait to hear whether he will be allowed to appeal his rape conviction and life imprisonment term. The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria is expected on Tuesday to deliver its judgment on whether or not Ninow’s application should be granted. Ninow’s lawyer, Herman Alberts, said he would leave it to the court’s discretion whether the rapist should be granted leave to appeal before a full bench - three judges - of this division or the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein should he get leave to appeal. From the start of Albert’s arguments yesterday, Judge Papi Mosopa asked why the defence believed the court had erred in convicting Ninow in light of the accused’s own admissions. Last year, Ninow was found guilty of raping a 7-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Silverton in September 2018.

The judge also questioned why the defence felt life imprisonment was inappropriate, given the severity of the crime. He said he had no choice in law but to sentence Ninow to life, as he could not find any mitigating factors to warrant a lesser sentence.

“I am not arguing that he must be excused, but another court may find mitigating circumstances, and that long term imprisonment is more appropriate than life imprisonment,” Alberts said.

The argument hinges on whether or not Ninow’s actions were premeditated. Alberts argued that the judge had misdirected himself in drawing the inference that because Ninow sat at a table close to the children’s play area in the restaurant, he was scouting for a victim.

He argued such a conclusion was unjustified, considering that Ninow had moved around the restaurant and not stayed at one table.

Alberts said the court should take into account that Ninow was a drug addict, but this was countered by the judge who said that Ninow had said during his trial that he still knew what he was doing despite his drug usage.

He also argued that the court should have taken into account Ninow’s remorse. This was expressed in a letter, handed to court after his conviction.

But the judge said Ninow had not shown remorse earlier.

Other arguments revolved around the sentence for Ninow’s possession of drugs and defeating the administration of justice, that run concurrently with his life sentence.

While the judge said the law was clear, Alberts pointed out that in 25 years’ time, when Ninow would be eligible for parole, there may be confusion as correctional services may think he still has to serve an extra five years.

The State’s address to the court was short and mainly based on the argument that Ninow was correctly convicted and sentenced.

The prosecution said it was clear that the rape was premeditated and that the usage of drugs and alcohol was not a mitigating factor.

Ninow, 21, who is serving his sentence in Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility, did not attend as his presence is not required for leave to appeal proceedings.

His family was also absent.

Members of the #NotInMyName organisation were there and said outside court that while it was Ninow’s right to launch these proceedings, it was a waste of money as he has no prospects of succeeding on appeal.

Handing down the sentence in October, Judge Mosopa said he took into account the fact that Ninow was still young, but said that he had failed to prove that he was genuinely remorseful.

Judge Mosopa said that a happy family outing became a nightmare for the victim and her family after the little girl was raped. This, he said, has had far-reaching implications for the entire family.

Ninow has been in prison since his arrest.

