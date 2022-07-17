Duarte fierce, unapologetic - #Africa4Palestine

Human rights organisation #Africa4Palestine has praised the late Jessie Duarte for her role in defending the rights of Palestinians.

"Duarte, at the time of her passing, was serving as the Deputy Secretary General of South Africa's ruling party, the ANC. She was a fierce and unapologetic defender of the Palestinian cause and struggle against Israeli Apartheid. For her role she is celebrated by peace loving peoples the world over," said organisation spokesperson Tisetso Magama.

"Duarte was an internationalist who stood with the peoples of Palestine, Cuba, Venezuela, Western Sahara and all other oppressed nations. Duarte was central to the adoption of the resolution by the ANC in 2017 for the 'immediate and unconditional downgrade of the South African embassy in Israel to a liaison office’.

"In a protest co-organised last year by the ANC and #Africa4Palestine, Duarte then further called for the complete closure of Israel's embassy in Pretoria and South Africa's embassy in Tel Aviv. We recommit ourselves and will continue to campaign for this and other calls that Cde Jessie made in solidarity with the people of Palestine," Magama said.

The organisation added that it would miss Duarte's guidance and generous presence.