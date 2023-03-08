Due to ill health Angelo Agrizzi will join R1.8bn fraud, corruption court case virtually

Pretoria - An Inquiry into the continued absence of Angelo Agrizzi in his corruption trial – apparently because of ill health – has kicked off in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria. The court is asked to pave the way further in the dragged-out criminal trial.

Agrizzi, who said he cannot appear in court due to ill health, stands accused of offering R800 000 worth of kickbacks on behalf of Bosasa to former ANC MP Vincent Smith in exchange for his influence as the then chairperson of Parliament’s oversight committee on correctional services. The State called for an inquiry and for the court to order the way forward in regard to the continued delay in the case. This is in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act, which states that a court before which criminal proceedings are pending shall investigate any delay in the completion of proceedings which appears to the court to be unreasonable and which could cause substantial prejudice to the various parties involved.

Agrizzi is charged with fraud and corruption in relation to the R1.8 billion Bosasa and Department of Correctional Services 2004-2007 tenders. Agrizzi, in terms of an agreement between the investigating officer and the investigation team, handed himself over in February 2019 and was thereafter processed and taken to the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria, where he was released on R20 000 bail. The matter was remanded on numerous occasions since then – in his absence, as he did not appear in court due to medical reasons.

His defence team earlier told the trial court that it was clear that, in view of his medical and health condition, together with the approximate 49 days that he spent in ICU and/or high care until his discharge in December 2020, Agrizzi was clearly in no condition to attend court. His trial was later separated from that of his three co-accused so that they could receive a speedy trial. Medical experts, meanwhile, have expressed the view that Agrizzi cannot physically attend his court hearings in person on account of his medical condition. According to his legal team, it is clear that Agrizzi’s extremely serious and critical health condition, which they said unfortunately still exists, has prevented him from attending the court proceedings.