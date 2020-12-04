Duo release amapiano song Mpho Nthite to celebrate owning new house

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Christmas has come early for two old friends, Wakhe Motsepe, 47 and Poponkie Mooketsi, 54, after they finally realised their lifelong dream of owning a house. The duo who hail from Mmakau are this Saturday receiving keys to a newly build RDP house, all thanks to the Human Settlement Department and Rama City Executive Committee . In celebrations of this milestone the duo has recorded and will release an amapiano song titled Mpho Nthite. The four-minute song produced under Leciatainment Camp is named after the hairperson of Rama City Executive Committee, Mpho Nthite, who played a pivotal role in helping them realise their dream of owning a house. Speaking during a studio session, Wakhe said that he and Poponkie could not contain their excitement to finally have a place they could call home.

The duo shared the challenges they faced living with friends or family members. “We are grateful to Nthite for the caring and selflessness he showed us. This house will change our life for the better as with the money we get from doing piece jobs the possibility of owning a brick house seemed impossible.”

Wakhe further said that their luck had changed for the best and as a token of appreciation they felt it was only right to pay tribute to Nthite the best way they know how, through song and dance. The song, Mpho Nthite is making noise in the right places and has eventually reached the ears of celebrated musician and dancer, Chomee who has offered her services and is helping them to cherograph a dance move for the hit.

Leciatainment Camp’s, Tebogo Manganye said that they would officially release the song Mpho Nthite during the handing over of the house to Wakhe and Poponkie. “We have planned a music extraganza which will see the likes of Chomee, Master Piece, Pastor A, Ntate Modiri, WTDJ on stage with Wakhe and Poponkie at Rama City Entertainment Centre, starting from 10am.

Pretoria News