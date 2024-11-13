ECSA CEO's visit to TUT stimulates in-depth dialogue with Faculty of Engineering

Mosima Rafapa Dr Bridget Ssamula, Chief Executive Officer of the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA)’s inaugural visit to the Tshwane University of Technology’s Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment (FEBE) on October 31, 2024, facilitated meaningful discussions between FEBE leadership and ECSA representatives, focusing on ECSA’s strategic initiatives to advance engineering education across South Africa.

FEBE Executive Dean Dr Grace Kanakana-Katumba led the event at TUT’s Pretoria Campus, which included academic leaders such as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Teaching, Learning, and Technology, Professor Ben van Wyk, underscoring the significance of the engagement. In her opening remarks, Dr Kanakana-Katumba emphasised the importance of Ssamula’s visit. She noted that recent shifts within the engineering sector necessitated renewed collaboration and proactive dialogue between ECSA and academic institutions like TUT. During the session, Ssamula outlined ECSA’s commitment to expanding the pipeline of engineering graduates and professionals in South Africa. She highlighted ECSA’s focus on increasing candidacy registration to retain more graduates within the engineering profession, thereby ensuring a steady flow of skilled professionals equipped to address the nation’s complex engineering challenges.

“By supporting candidates in the early stages of their careers, ECSA aims to bolster professional development and reduce attrition within the field,” Dr Ssamula explained. Accompanying Ssamula was Niniza Mtshali, ECSA’s Manager for Regulatory Instruments Development and Review, who addressed the Identification of Engineering Work (IDoEW) and its impact on academia. Mtshali emphasised how regulatory standards influence curriculum development and the broader engineering community, explaining that the IDoEW helps ensure that engineering education aligns with professional and industry standards. Reflecting on the significance of Ssamula’s visit, Dr Kanakana-Katumba remarked: “This inaugural visit underscores the shared commitment between ECSA and TUT to continually adapt and innovate within engineering education whilst creating a robust pipeline of professionals equipped to meet South Africa’s developmental needs. It also represented a crucial step toward strengthening ties with ECSA, facilitating FEBE’s commitment to producing skilled, innovative graduates ready to contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s engineering landscape.”