Education Department claims Lesufi did not get personally involved in teacher’s fight against racist claims

Mashudu Sadike THE GAUTENG Education Department has dismissed assertions by a Pretoria teacher, that MEC Panyaza Lesufi had personally rejected her appeal when she was fired while being accused of racism.

Yesterday, the Pretoria News reported that Anneke Smit, represented by Solidarity Union, and who was accused of racism, won a case brought against her at the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC). The arbitration ruled that the educator who had since been fired from her job at a Pretoria school, was falsely accused of racism, suspended and unfairly dismissed in September 2021. The arbitration also ruled that Smit receive 10 months’ damages and she may return to her position as a teacher at Hoërskool Montana in Pretoria North on August 1.

The union had accused Lesufi, who heads the appeal body, of personally rejecting Smit’s application to appeal when she was dismissed. Department spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed that they were aware of the matter, however, dismissed Solidarity’s assertions, calling them “baseless accusations”. He responded to questions sent by the Pretoria News: “It is important to note that the MEC (Lesufi), as an appeals authority, decides on appeals based on the evidence presented, and such the insinuation is ill-informed and unfortunate.

Asked if the department would be complying with the arbitration ruling, Mabona they were still studying the judgment. “Indeed, we have received the award from the ELRC and we are currently studying it ... the employee will be informed of our decision in due course.” Smit was suspended last year for using the word “polisiemannetjie” (the Afrikaans diminutive for policeman) which was misconstrued as “police monkey” when an investigation was instituted against her, resulting in her dismissal.

