Education department ordered to fix problematic school after pupil electrocuted five years ago

Pretoria - The Gauteng Department of Education (DoE) is to fix and replace the unsafe infrastructure at Geluksdal Secondary School in Brakpan, Ekurhuleni, immediately. This followed an application to the Johannesburg High Court after the death of a pupil electrocuted at the school more than five years ago.

Section27, which asked to join the proceedings as a friend of the court, said the infrastructure at the school remained a serious risk to pupils’ rights and lives. (Section27 is a public interest law centre that seeks to achieve equality and social justice in South Africa.) “Since the learner tragically died in January 2017, no action has been taken to resolve the unsafe electrical wiring and other infrastructure problems at Geluksdal, like the lack of adequate perimeter fencing,” said Julia Chaskalson of Section27. The application was brought by Gladys and Meshack Mahudu after their daughter, Maubrey Mahudu, died two days before her 18th birthday.

She was electrocuted outside a mobile classroom because of the department’s failure to timeously replace electrical equipment necessary to protect learners. Maubrey died after she touched a metal door frame during a storm. Her parents brought the application, which was heard on an unopposed basis, to protect other pupils at the school from being similarly harmed or killed.

Chaskalson said while the court ruled that the infrastructure at this school had to be fixed, she hoped the ruling will also have an impact on other schools. Between 2010 and 2017, Geluskdal on several occasions suffered theft and vandalism of electrical safety equipment like earth-leakage circuit breakers, cables and distribution boxes. Despite being informed of the theft and vandalism, the district office and the department apparently did nothing to fix the problems. “Five years since this tragic death, as far as we are aware the department has taken no action to resolve the unsafe school infrastructure and learners continue to be at risk of losing their lives while at school,” Chaskalson said.

According to Section27, the theft of electrical and other equipment would have been less likely if there was better security at this school and other schools. “We seek to strengthen the law holding education officials accountable for failing to ensure the school environment is safe.” In its submissions, Section 27 highlighted what is deemed government’s historical and current non-compliance with statutory, constitutional and common law obligations to ensure safety at schools and the need to adequately secure schools to prevent vandalism and theft of infrastructure.

They also submitted that public officials, including government officials and educators, have a duty to keep pupils safe while they are at school. “Unsafe school infrastructure has been the cause of too many injuries and deaths of learners at school. Public officials must be held responsible for their failure to ensure that the school environment is safe and conducive for learning,” Chaskalson said. Section27 said theft and vandalism at Gauteng schools is well-documented, and Amnesty International earlier noted that safety and security in Gauteng schools is a major problem.