Educational support programme launched to help with Grade 12 end of year exams

Pretoria - In preparation for the year-end exams in a few months’ time, AVBOB has launched an educational support programme, aimed at assisting teachers of language subjects in the Grade 12 syllabus. The programme which is supported by the Department of Basic Education, is also a tool to get learners ready for the Grade 12 language examinations.

AVBOB Step 12, is a language programme comprising of free examination preparation guides for Grade 12 teachers and learners. It was developed to assist matric learners to pass their home language and first additional language which are compulsory subjects requiring a minimum 40% pass mark. True to AVBOB’s brand promise “We’re here for you®” and in recognition of the support South Africa’s teachers need in their roles as educators of the next generation, the Step 12 is intended to get learners ready for their Grade 12 language examinations and help to reduce exam anxiety.

In response to government’s call on the private sector to get involved and assist in enhancing quality learning and teaching in schools, AVBOB said that in partnership with the department, it was striving to make a lasting impact on South Africa’s educational landscape. “With STEP 12, AVBOB introduces a new channel to deliver on our commitment to supporting education in South Africa, alongside our ongoing investments in literacy programmes, schools’ infrastructure, container libraries and the support of poetic arts,” Carl van der Riet, AVBOB’s CEO said. The programme is available in all eleven official languages, with three examination preparation guides per language subject, resulting in a total of 33 study guides.

“The programme is aimed at the language subjects in the Grade 12 syllabus since language is the gateway to knowledge,” Van der Riet said. “We hope that the programme will serve as a blueprint for teacher and learner assistance, and that other segments of the private sector will join in at a later stage to design similar programmes for other Grade 12 subjects, such as mathematics, physical sciences and business studies. “The private sector is an increasingly important player in assisting government to provide education services and high-quality education to communities and marginalised groups, particularly in rural areas,” he said.

Van der Riet added that a lack of quality teaching resources as well as an overload of teaching and administrative duties, meant that teachers, especially in rural schools, often felt isolated and unsupported, which negatively affects teaching effectiveness. The examination preparation guides are designed to improve learners’ achievement in the three papers in each language subject. These include language in context, literature and creative writing. “Successfully writing these papers plays a critical role not only in passing matric well but also in preparing our learners for further studies, effective communication in the workplace and social settings, and developing critical thinking skills,” Van der Riet said.

The structure and content of the examination preparation guides are based on the curriculum and assessment policy statement prescribed by the department. Although the guides are aimed at Grade 12 learners, Grade 11 learners also stand to benefit from exposure to the direction outlined in the Grade 12 syllabus. In both design and content, the Step 12 examination preparation guides are based on needs communicated by teachers during consultation.