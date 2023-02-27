Eersterust beauty Coleen Swartz has eye on Mrs South Africa title

Pretoria - Eersterust mother of two, Coleen Swartz, is pinning her hopes on making Pretoria proud by bringing home the Mrs South Africa title. Swartz crossed the first hurdle when she was earlier this month selected as a semi-finalist in this prestigious competition.

Swartz, who can now add this accolade to her resume as she joins the class of 2023, is overjoyed at the chance of grabbing the crown. The semi-finalists were chosen at a national casting event held at Emperors Palace, in Johannesburg. Following the announcement, the semi-finalists took part in a jam-packed two-day conference filled with motivational talks, workshops, upskilling sessions, socialising and networking opportunities, and an introduction to the famous Mrs SA sisterhood. “I’m completely shocked and honoured,” Swartz said, after she had made the cut.

Joani Johnson, the chief executive of Mrs SA, said: “Mrs South Africa is foremost a self-discovery and empowerment programme that celebrates diversity, ambition and confidence while showcasing some of the country’s most phenomenal and talented women and giving them the skills and tools needed to achieve their dreams. “We are proud to work alongside so many strong, formidable, and inspirational married women and to empower them through our pillars of community, self-development, and networking to be the leaders and social game-changers that we need in this country.” “Our experienced mentors teach leadership, entrepreneurship, marketing, self-promotion, and self-discovery throughout the year to ensure that all participants have a truly life-changing experience, ” Johnson said.

Sharing more about her decision to enter, Swartz said it took a few nudges from one of the Mrs South Africa official scouts. “I entered after researching and realising the competition is dedicated to empowering women and promoting a positive image of women in society,” she said. As part of her journey, she hopes to inspire ladies who experience daily struggles with insecurities, such as body-image issues, a fear of being judged, and the pressure to balance multiple roles and expectations.

Swartz, 40, told the Pretoria News that the journey in preparing herself for a competition such as this was not always easy. After the birth of her two children, she gained weight, but through determination, she lost 25kg. “It was an endless struggle trying to get the weight off. Having tried all the diets out there but nothing really worked, I finally found the banting lifestyle or the low-carb lifestyle a few years ago. From there on, I shed the pounds. I am now in my second prime, with my children all grown, and living my best life.” She grew up in Eersterust – her parents moved there when she was two years old. According to Swartz, the close-knit community there are extremely proud of her, and they are standing behind her all the way, up to her hopefully winning the crown.

Her motto in life is to love life, and it is something she is living to the full, Swartz said. She is also no stranger to beauty competitions as in her younger days she entered a few local pageants, including Miss Eersterust and Miss Bell-Air. If she wins the Mrs South Africa crown, Swartz’s wish is to draw attention to violence committed against women and children as well as to inspire women who face insecurities and struggle with their weight. People can follow her journey on the Mrs South Africa Instagram and Facebook pages.