Eersterust grave dispute laid to rest at last

Pretoria - Happy, but not happy – this is how an Eersterust family have described the reopening of their father’s grave by the City of Tshwane. Last Wednesday, the City reopened the grave it had on its records as “the right one” for the family’s viewing and confirmation. City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said they had spoken to the family about the alleged burial of another couple on top of their father after it was reported. The City managed to show the family that the City’s records indicated that no bodies were buried on top of their father. Mashigo said the enquiry had been finalised and the family members were satisfied that indeed only one person was in the grave, as shown in the City’s records.

However, the deceased’s daughter, Sandra Cyster, said she was present at the digging but was not 100% satisfied with the outcome.

Cyster said she was still questioning why for three years personnel at the cemetery had insisted that the Moore couple had been buried with her father.

Furthermore, she said she was dismayed that the team on-site refused to dig deeper or let her see the coffin.

“They threw a lot of things at me and I guess if they insist that it is the grave of our father, then we will have to accept that, but I am not completely convinced.

“The family is unhappy. I just said ‘yes’ to get it over with because this can go on for years and I would not have the energy to argue this.”

Despite this, the family said they would let the matter rest, and should the Moore family complain the City would have to deal with the repercussions.

Cyster reported that the family had been struggling for three years to get the City of Tshwane to remove two bodies of the Moore family that had been buried on top of their father without their knowledge.

She said they made the discovery following their mother’s death, as she requested to be buried alongside her husband, who died in 1980.

Upon requesting the grave to be prepared, she was allegedly told by staff at the Eersterust cemetery that they couldn’t do so as there were two bodies placed in his grave.

She said they also informed her that there was nothing they could do as the other family had already put up a tombstone.

Pretoria News