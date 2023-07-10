EFF, AfriForum in war of words over party’s 10th anniversary posters

Pretoria - The EFF in Tshwane has opened a criminal case against AfriForum for allegedly removing the political party’s posters in Gezina. The posters in question bore messages about the party’s 10th anniversary to be hosted at the FNB Stadium in Nasrec on July 29.

Members of both parties were embroiled in a verbal altercation captured on a video posted on a social media platform on Saturday. In the video footage, some people donning EFF colours could be heard asking one of AfriForum’s supporters about reasons their party’s posters were removed from lamp-posts in Gezina. An EFF supporter claimed in the video that an AfriForum “guy” was caught on camera confirming that the posters were removed and kept in their office.

On the other hand, an AfriForum supporter said: “We got a video of these guys coming and mobilising (and) intimidating the working men here. If they have a problem they go to a police station and if we have a problem we go to a police station. We will open a case of intimidation against these people.” In a media statement, the EFF gave AfriForum a 72-hour deadline to replace the missing posters, threatening to protest outside the organisation’s office should it fail to heed the demand. Regional party leader Obakeng Ramabodu said: “Failure to return our posters will leave us with no other option but to convene at the doorstep of AfriForum’s offices in Tshwane.”

He said the EFF laid criminal charges against AfriForum at Moot police station for removing the party posters. “Now, they are stealing our posters in Gezina out of intolerance and envy against the progressive economic emancipation movement of our people. The racist white boys in AfriForum in their cunningness and theft-ingrained DNA inherited from their ancestors, can only steal posters designed for the publication of our anniversary, nevertheless, they will never steal the hope and love our people have for the EFF, as the only tool to fight against generational dispossession emanating from colonial and imperialist forces,” Ramabodu said. AfriForum spokesperson Jacques Broodryk said the organisation was aware of the accusation made by EFF regarding one of its branches.

“It has to be said that volunteers who work with AfriForum branches are not employees of AfriForum, but volunteers, and therefore not directly employed by the organisation,” he said. He said AfriForum was investigating the incident and “should it turn out that there was improper conduct then we would gladly replace the poster seeing that the EFF has already paid us millions in legal fees in the past”. “The least we can do is to replace a few posters should that be required. As AfriForum we will do our utmost best to resolve this matter in a civil way,” he said.