EFF disbands Tshwane leadership for failing to launch branches

THE EFF dissolved its Tshwane command team after regional leaders failed to launch branches in line with the party’s constitution. The Pretoria News reported last month that the regional structure was disbanded by the national leadership under Julius Malema, with the intention of taking over the launching of branches.

The command team was also criticised by Malema for the scuffle that broke out at the regional office involving the then regional chairperson Moafrika Mabogwana and the party’s PR councillor over the forms for branch membership. It was alleged that Mabogwana picked a fight with one of his female colleagues over differences on the names of the people preferred to occupy positions at the branches. Their confrontation was captured in video footage, which went viral on social media.

Malema reprimanded both members for the unbecoming conduct during an event by the EFF to commemorate June 16 anniversary at Uitsig High School in Centurion on Wednesday. “You took a video and published it on WhatsApp after the organisation said no one must distribute issues of the EFF on social media. “After doing that you claimed that you were defending the organisation. How?

“After you have shared its information on WhatsApp. Why can’t you keep it to yourself and produce it as evidence when we come?” he asked. Regarding the dissolution of the command team, he said: “We dissolved EFF in Tshwane because they were not launching branches.” According to him, at the time of the dissolution the region had only 13 branches.

However, since the national leadership took over the process of launching branches the number increased to 48 in two weeks. “Now the secretary-general was saying we are left with five branches to take this region to the regional people’s assembly.” Party members will be given an opportunity to elect new leaders in Tshwane.

Malema told his supporters that the disbandment of a region “can’t be a victory for anyone to celebrate on Facebook”. “It is a sad day for our organisation. “It sets us back.” He chastised former regional command team leaders for putting the party’s image in disrepute.

Malema said the EFF had “never been in a newspaper until here in Tshwane”, since it started to run its branch general assemblies. “At some point this nonsense must come to an end. “We can take this municipality, but not with the type of conduct that you guys are displaying.

“For you to take over the municipality you need high discipline, high commitment,” he said. He said he intended to bar former leaders from contesting for positions in the coming elective regional conference. “I went to the EFF officials with a crazy idea that those who are dissolved must no longer be allowed to stand in the next regional people assemblies and they told me to wait.