EFF in Limpopo accuses former Mopani municipal manager Quite Kgatla of corruption

Pretoria - The EFF in Limpopo has vowed to open a case of corruption and “dishonesty” against former Mopani municipal manager Quite Kgatla. In a statement titled “Illegal payments and fraud on transformer installation”, the EFF, through the Promotion of Access to Information Act, accessed the Special Investigating Unit report into the municipality.

The report revealed Kgatla, who was chief finance officer of the municipality at the time, failed to perform the functions of his office in “good faith”, “diligently”, “honestly” and in “a transparent manner”. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, the party’s provincial convenor, said: “In his corrupt and fraudulent activity, he permitted fruitless and wasteful expenditure in that he approved payments on behalf of the municipality, certifying that transformers were installed whereas the said transformers were not installed. “By so doing, he has contravened Schedule 2 of Section 6 of the Municipal Systems Act.

“The EFF believes strongly that there was collusion between the contractor and Mr Kgatla and that there was a corrupter and corruptee relationship. “We will therefore, as the EFF, be opening a criminal case against Mr Kgatla and all parties involved in the transaction.” The EFF also called for the investigation of all borehole installations in Mopani.

“We further call on Eskom to visit all boreholes done by contractors that are contracted with Mopani District Municipality for quality control purposes because it appears fraud is turned into a norm in the area. “The misuse and stealing of public funds is a disservice to our communities and the EFF will never fold its arms. “We shall fight tooth and nail to the end until all those who steal are behind bars where they belong.”

Kgatla resigned two weeks ago two days before a council meeting that discussed the report implicating him for paying a service provider over R3 million in 2014 for services not rendered. According to the SIU report, Kgatla approved a payment of R3.1m to Twin Corner Construction and Projects, which was awarded a tender to install electric transformers to connect boreholes in various villages in the district. The proclamation to pave the way for the investigation was approved by former president Jacob Zuma in February 2017 to investigate allegations of corruption, fraud and maladministration.

Mopani Municipality spokesperson Odas Ngobeni said the municipality was working to recover the money lost. He said: “We can’t express an opinion on the decision of the EFF, because it is not aligned to the position adopted by council on this matter. “The determination from the Mopani District Council is that we must recover the money from the former municipal manager and the service provider, in line with the provisions of Section 32 of the Municipal Finance Management Act or in line with the common law.

“But we should also dismiss allegations by the EFF that they had to use the Promotion of Access to Information Act to access the SIU report. “The SIU report was handed over to the municipality on November 30, 2021. Subsequently the report was presented at the level of council on December 7 and again on the February 10, along with our internal investigation. “The report found that the satellite manager misled both the satellite manager and the accounting officer by confirming and certifying that the work as claimed by the service provider was completed as per the prescribed scope.