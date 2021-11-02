EFF in Limpopo takes 5 more wards from ANC

Pretoria - The EFF in Limpopo has bagged 5 more wards, taking all 5 from the ANC, when the provincial municipal election results started tricking in by Tuesday afternoon. The party had initially retained 3 wards in Seshego near Polokwane where they had won in 2016 and its party leaders Julias Malema’s hometown to reach a total of 8.

The wards won are wards 8, 21 and 30 in Elias Motsoaledi municipality on Sekhukhune while the other two are ward 3 in Waterberg and ward 26 in Mankweng. The red berets retained ward 7, 10 and 13 in Seshego where it has always been their stronghold. Speaking to Pretoria News at the provincial Results Operations Centre at Peter Mokaba stadium on Tuesday afternoon, party provincial leader Jossey Buthane said his party was happy with the results are far.

He said: “We are extremely happy because we are doing extremely better than in 2016. “This shows and tells us that out message has caught on to our people and they have received our message with both hands. We now have 8 wards. When asked of possibilities of coalitions after the results he said: “We are now receiving the results and are not talking of any coalition. Our numbers are growing and that’s our target. It’s still early to talk partnerships.”

ANC PEC official and member of the legislature, Mokoma Makhurupetje who had been at the result centre to monitor was not phased by the loss of the 5 wards. She said: “Remember the situations at all times are different. As the ANC our target was to regain support from Modimolle and Thabazimbi where we are making headway. “This is democracy in action and all we have a do is go back to the drawing board and see where we went wrong.