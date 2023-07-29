EFF lauded for impacting SA’s political landscape for the greater good

Former University of Cape Town (UCT) vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng is among those who have lauded the EFF for its presence in politics, as the party celebrates its 10th birthday. In a Twitter post, Phakeng spoke about the party’s “immeasurable impact”, and extended her birthday wishes to the party.

“Today, I choose to celebrate the young people who dare to effect positive change in our country. Love them or hate them, the @EFFSouthAfrica has significantly impacted SA’s political landscape for the greater good. On this momentous occasion, I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to the @EFFSouthAfrica. “Thank you for your contribution to South Africa's political landscape. As you progress, mature, and evolve, may you commit to integrity amidst the complexities of politics. May you continue being catalysts for constructive transformation. Continue being unwavering advocates for the most vulnerable within our society.” Another user echoed her sentiments, pointing out that the EFF’s presence has changed the political landscape.