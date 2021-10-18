EFF official gunned down in his Olievenhoutbosch home

The EFF in Tshwane is mourning the grisly death of its Ward 77, Olievenhoutbosch, deputy chairperson James Khumalo, who was gunned down in his home last Wednesday night. Details surrounding Khumalo's untimely death were still sketchy yesterday, with the crime still under SAPS investigation.

The police were not immediately available to comment on the murder and whether the suspects had been arrested. EFF regional secretary Thapelo Mogale was in the dark about the possible motive behind the killing, saying "the police are investigating and that is all we know." He said the regional leaders were going to visit the home of the deceased to express their condolences.

Mogale said he didn't know if his life had been under threat and that the police's probe would reveal everything. In a written statement, the EFF expressed great sorrow regarding Khumalo's passing. "The regional leadership will visit the family of fighter James and all relevant information will be provided in due course. Furthermore, the regional leadership will visit the station commander of the Olievenhoutbosch police station to ensure that the killers are found and arrested," the party said.

Khumalo's killing was reported two week's after the death of an ANC councillor Tshepo Motaung, who vied to be re-elected into the position. Motaung, a councillor in Mabopane ward 22, was shot with at least 20 bullets by unknown hitmen in what was believed to be a politically-motivated killing. Police Minister Bheki Cele said the suspects in Motaung's killing were known and that it was just a matter of time before they were arrested.