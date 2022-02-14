EFF wants Tshwane’s debt collector agencies fired for failing to collect R17 billion

Pretoria - The EFF wants the City of Tshwane to terminate its contract with 34 debt collector agencies for failing to collect the R17 billion owed to the City for rates and services. The chairperson of the EFF in Tshwane, Obakeng Ramabodu, said this was their advice to mayor Randall Williams during an engagement last week following the City’s launch of an aggressive debt collection campaign.

The agencies were appointed in 2020 when the debt owed to the City was still at R12bn. Their appointment was received with mixed reaction, as some organisations thought they were not necessary while others argued that they would intimidate residents who were defaulting because of hard circumstances. Last week Williams was joined by acting City manager Mmaseabata Mutlaneng and senior managers as they led a team of plumbers and electricians to numerous government departments and commercial properties to disconnect water and electricity due to arrears amounting to millions. Ramabodu said: “The EFF welcomed the initiative by the multi-party administration but said the 34 debt collector agencies’ contracts should be terminated as they were failing to collect the revenue.

"We also advised the executive mayor to fast-track the installation of prepaid meters. "The EFF requested Williams to publicise the list of all companies, corporations and departments owing the municipality more than R5m on electricity. “He responded by saying he will only publish the list as and when the companies refuse to make payments. He explained that the payment differs from institution to institution and it is based on the amount owed to the municipality.”

Ramabodu felt it could not be right that the City was spending a lot of money paying debt collection agencies but a lot of debtors were still not paying, prompting officials to go out on a #TshwaneYaTima campaign just to coerce debtors to pay so the City could service its debt to Eskom. “The mayor’s response is that the amount of R635m due to Eskom has decreased to R200m. He explained that the municipality electricity bill is around R780m monthly and the R635m was a monthly bill of which R435m has been paid to Eskom. “He made a commitment that by next week the outstanding amount owed to Eskom by the City of Tshwane will be settled and the account will be up to date.