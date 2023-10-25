Efforts to make crime-ridden road to Kruger National Park’s Numbi Gate safe again

Pretoria - Business people, law enforcement and officials of the Kruger National Park have redoubled efforts to make the crime-ridden R539 road to Numbi Gate safe again. The infamous road has in recent years become a hub for thugs looking to make a quick buck by robbing tourists of their belongings.

In October last year Jörg Schnarr, 75, a German tourist, was shot and killed on the road, 3km before the Kruger gate. Police had initially confirmed that Schnarr, along with three other German tourists, was stopped and ordered to unlock the vehicle, but did not comply. The suspects then fired a shot and Schnarr was hit. Two people were later arrested and are facing murder charges.

Schnarr reportedly drove a Hyundai Staria for about 100 metres before crashing into a wall. Speaking to “Pretoria News” during a SA National Parks (SANParks) media tour this week, the chief operating officer of Kruger Lowveld Chamber of Business and Tourism, Linda Grimbeek, said stakeholders had all hands on deck to make that road safe again because it was the gateway to the world-renowned park. “We have put permanent security on the road to patrol. There are two vehicles on permanent patrol and a third vehicle deployed during peak holiday periods … There is also a camera put up at the gate that is providing us with important information and intelligence,” she said.

Grimbeek added that all those efforts were part of phase one of the project to make the road safe. “Phase two will be extended to the border region, as crime statistics are worsening and the crime rate is picking up.” She said that after Schnarr’s death they directed their attention immediately to the road where it happened. She said some of the interventions were soft but important.

“For instance, removing speed bumps to make the road smoother, and filling potholes and putting up road signs. “We are concerned to keep our tourists safe under those conditions so we are planning to install intelligent cameras in all the districts. Cameras with number plate and facial recognition in each of the town centres, as well as drone patrols and a complete intelligence network on the ground to make sure that tourists are kept safe,” she said. “We have a close partnership with the police. SANParks is involved with regular foot patrols. We can’t really give out the broader plan unless it is a smart plan. Tourism in this region belongs to everyone, not only South Africa, but the rest of the world. Tourists must be comfortable coming here.”

Deputy district commissioner Brigadier Bheki Thabethe said: “Our working relationship with different partners concerning tourism safety is a good one. Business people around here hired security that patrols this road in our absence and we communicate with them to monitor any incidents concerning tourists. “Provincial departments like the traffic department, the local municipality and their traffic officials also patrol the road. We also work with the protection services from the KNP. “We are also working with the communities, the tribal authorities. We have had engagements with the communities , educating them about the importance of the safety of the tourist. Since that unfortunate incident, we have had no other incident.”