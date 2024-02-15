Ekandustria reservoir affected by power outage

Some residents in Ekangala and other high-lying areas have been left without water after the Ekandustria reservoir supplying them with water was affected by power outage in the area. Utility Services MMC Themba Fosi said the City of Tshwane was aware of the current power outage affecting the entire Bronkhorstspruit area and was working together with Eskom to restore power.

The outage, he said, occurred because of a power trip at one of Eskom’s substations. “Upon being notified, Eskom promptly dispatched their technicians on site to address the issue. Unfortunately, the Eskom power outage has also affected the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Plant. This means Ekandustria reservoir, responsible for providing water to Ekangala and other high-lying areas, is currently without supply,” he said.

Fosi said Eskom technicians were on the ground, working to resolve the power problems as quickly as possible. “However, Eskom has advised that the restoration process may take some time. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to address any additional challenges that may arise. We understand the inconvenience this situation may cause to the residents and businesses in the affected areas,” he said. He assured the affected residents that every effort was being made to restore power and water supply as soon as possible.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of the community as we work towards restoring normalcy to the affected areas,” he said. Recently, residents in Region 7 complained about water shortages owing to a broken water treatment plant affected negatively by the hyacinths at Bronkhorstspruit Dam. It was said the invasive plants from the dam were destroying the pumps at the abstraction point.