Eldoraigne waste pickers turn to court for interdict against owners of land where they stay

Pretoria - A group of waste pickers known as the Eldoraigne Bagarezi will turn to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria this week to obtain an interdict against the owners of the land on which they have been staying for four years. Their unhappiness has its its roots on the setting alight of their belongings last month. The group of about 55 waste pickers is bitterly upset about the way it has been treated. The pickers said in court papers that on October 12, while it was raining, people came and destroyed their makeshift homes, even though some people were still inside the dwellings. This destruction, they said, was followed by even more degrading actions whereby their mattresses, blankets and other belongings were flung over the fence. The gate to the property was locked and signs were erected stating "private property" and that "no waste recycling allowed" on the premises. The group, with the aid of Lawyers for Human Rights, is asking for an urgent interdict against the owners of the property, Eugene Clarke and Daveyton Shopping Centre, in whose name the property is registered.

They are asking the court to declare the “eviction” illegal as there was no court order in this regard, and to interdict the owners and a security company from threatening and harassing them.

The group wants the owners to rebuild their homes and to pay each of them R3 000 in constitutional damages.

Leader of the group, Stanley Rwambiwa, said what broke their hearts the most was that several of their waste cycle trolleys were also destroyed. These, he said, are their only means of income.

The group moved to the vacant property in Eldoraigne in October 2016 where they did their waste recycling from. He said they stayed there undisturbed until the owners in September said they were going to clear the land.

But according to him, they were given the assurance that they could stay on, only to find out last month that they were being forcefully removed.

Rwambiwa said that after their belongings were destroyed, they were kicked off the land and a fence was erected around it.

“We have in fact been subjected to bullying and harsh treatment which shows disregard for our humanity for some time now.”

Rwambiwa said all of them are too poor to obtain alternative accommodation, and without their recycling trolleys, they are unable to generate an income.

He said the fact that they are asking constitutional damages – a meagre R3 000 for each of them – is because their rights to dignity and equality had been infringed.

Pretoria News