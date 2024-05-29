‘Election outcome will have implications in Tshwane’ - Mayor Brink

As the country waits with bated breath for the outcome of Wednesday’s general elections, Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink believes the results will have huge implications in the running of the municipality. Brink expressed his views on Wednesday as he cast his ballot at Laspossie Kleuterskool in Pretoria east, joining millions of South Africans elsewhere in the country in taking part in the 2024 national and provincial elections.

As he waited for his turn to vote Brink expressed his excitement at participating in the democratic process, describing the elections as being historical for the country. “This is an historical election for South Africa. It won’t just determine the future of the national government and provincial government. It would also have big implications for the City of Tshwane because we operate within the laws and policies determined at other spheres of government,” he said. Brink believed that the outcome of the election would also depend on Gauteng, saying the province is the economic heartland of the country where people come with hope for better opportunities.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has spearheaded a coalition between the ANC and the EFF, Brink said, and a win in their favour would mean disastrous results for the province. Brink, however, expressed optimism that the multiparty coalition partners would perform better in Tshwane should they also receive enough votes to run the Gauteng provincial government. “There is no doubt in my mind that our multi-party coalition in Tshwane can do far better and far quicker with a change of provincial government.