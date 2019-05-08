Picture: James Mahlokwane

Pretoria - Tshwnane informal settlement residents have turned out in numbers to cast their votes and be among those influencing the direction of government. Pretoria News visted various informal settlements including, Gomorrah, Brazaville, Phomolong, Open Stand, Marabastad, Modirwadi and Jeff's Ville to witness shack dwellers exercise their right to vote.

German elections observers visted the Ledwaba Funeral Palour voting station to ensure that voting procedure went according to protocol and within the confines of the law.

The Germans asked presiding officer Maredi Ntsoane questions pertaining to challenges the IEC volunteers faced. He took them on a tour of the station, explainig the role of every official in the station.

Picture: James Mahlokwane

Ntsoane said the station expected approximately 5360 voters but there was already a couple of people who were coming to vote in the station despite having registered to vote in other provinces.

Picture: James Mahlokwane

"My IEC colleageues are currently allowing the elderly, pregnant women and people living with disabilities to skip the queue and come vote as soon as possible.

"We are doing this irrespective of the fact that there were days for special votes and they did not go. We believe that some people might have had challenges accessing information.





"The good thing is that people are understanting and no one is complaining. We also had challenges setting up the station and that led us to open 15 minutes. Fortunately the voters were very understanding," said Ntsoane.

Atteridvelle police officers were seen patrolling all the stations to ensure there were no unexpected confrontations and tention between voters, party agents and IEC volunteers.

Nakedi Matlala said: "I am happy to come here and make my mark because voting is very important in democracy. I live in a shack so I am here to vote for land and jobs. This is the time when we the voters are bigger and more important than the politicians we elect to represent our interests."

Click here for more #Elections2019 stories.