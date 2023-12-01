EltonK encourages trust in new single

SA based Congolese producer EltonK is basking in the glory of his big release – an emotionally charged track titled Be Honest. Fans did not have to wait too long to get their hands on the song, as it made its way to streaming platforms on the November 17.

The multi-skilled producer has been steadily teasing his new single ahead of its release on social platforms for the past few weeks. Now, the rising star who has worked with DBN Gogo, Kamo Mphela and more big hitters will be expecting Be Honest to be on heavy rotation this coming summer. The story behind the song sees two lovers speaking to one another in a vulnerable way about their relationship. The key takeaway from both of them is to trust one another and they both call for honesty with one another in the song's verses and hook. The production of the track is loungey and soulful, while EltonK adds his signature touch with several luscious-sounding instrumental elements.

Fans of ‘private school amapiano, the sub-genre of Amapiano that is a little more relaxing and soulful in its elements, will greatly appreciate the production value in Be Honest. EltonK has always emphasized that he cannot be limited to one genre and part of that can be heard in Be Honest. A mid-track beat switch followed by a rap verse is evidence of how unpredictable the DJ can be. After moving to South Africa, EltonK truly saw his star rise when he was featured on DBN Gogo’s hit single, Bells alongside DJ Stopper and TNKMusiq. He is also credited as a composer and producer on the 2022 Black Panther II Soundtrack along with Young Stunna, DBN Gogo and Kamo Mphela for the song Love & Loyalty (Believe).