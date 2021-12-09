Emergency road maintenance teams repair Gauteng roads damaged by rain

Pretoria - Gauteng emergency road maintenance teams were on the ground attending to the damage caused to roads by the recent heavy rainfall, the MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, said. Mamabolo said the department did not waste time deploying personnel to begin with maintenance of road infrastructure on some of the busiest routes.

He said the department had embarked on the maintenance and repair programme, giving priority to major routes. The repairs formed part of the department’s #SmartMobility campaign, a dedicated extra-capacity to catch up with backlogs. Mamabolo urged motorists to exercise extreme caution and to drive responsibly in rainy conditions.

“Drivers need to recognise that such conditions present unique challenges, including, but not limited to, reduced visibility, reduced traction as well as increased time to bring a vehicle to a complete stop.” He appealed to motorists to reduce speed, increase following distances and to turn on their headlights when driving in rainy conditions. “Gauteng residents and motorists are also urged to be on high alert, be aware of possible flash floods and avoid crossing flooded bridges and roads,” he said.