Engagement ring back where it belongs after being swallowed by playful puppy









Elisabeth Vendel’s puppy Pepper swallowed her engagement ring in a story which featured on a Pretoria News poster. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA) The story of the puppy which swallowed its owner’s engagement ring made news far and wide, after a local veterinary practice posted details on its Facebook page. On Friday, at her workplace in Pretoria, Elisabeth Vendel could smile about the story - her ring safely on her finger, and a Pretoria News street poster as a keepsake. The 38-year-old from Pretoria East said she had been in the habit of taking off her ring to shower, and leaving it on the bedside table. A fortnight ago, when she was getting dressed, she looked everywhere but could not find it. At first she did not suspect her pet puppy, Pepper, a German pointer. “She hasn’t taken anything before, but she obviously thought my ring was just amazing,” said Vendel, after realising what had happened.

“I thought she had just knocked the ring off the bedside table because she’s just all over the place, so I moved the bed and she just looked at me and that’s how I figured it out.

“I phoned my fiancé in tears and told him Pepper ate my ring, but he told me not to worry, and that the dog would just poop it out. He suggested I phone a vet, so I called (Valley Farm) and Dr Dean de Kock said to bring her in right away because if it goes into the intestines it might cause an obstruction.”

Once they knew where it was, the vet administered a medicine which induced Pepper to vomit out the ring. They realised they had an unusual case and posted it on social media, including a contrite-looking Pepper.

“My name is Pepper. Do I look a little nauseous? That’s because the vet has just given me something to make me vomit! Not because the vet is a meanie, but because I ate my Mom’s engagement ring. Don’t ask! It seemed like a good idea at the time,” they wrote as a caption.

The post has received thousands of shares and comments and the story has even featured in media in the UK and India.

Vendel became engaged to Grant Wood in April and plans to marry later this year. She was given Pepper as a Christmas present and said both pup and ring were treasured.

