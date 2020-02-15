On Friday, at her workplace in Pretoria, Elisabeth Vendel could smile about the story - her ring safely on her finger, and a Pretoria News street poster as a keepsake.
The 38-year-old from Pretoria East said she had been in the habit of taking off her ring to shower, and leaving it on the bedside table.
A fortnight ago, when she was getting dressed, she looked everywhere but could not find it.
At first she did not suspect her pet puppy, Pepper, a German pointer. “She hasn’t taken anything before, but she obviously thought my ring was just amazing,” said Vendel, after realising what had happened.