Entertainers want to be allowed to stage gigs during lockdown

ENTERTAINERS based in Gauteng, among them media personalities, DJs, dancers, models and event organisers are gearing up for a protest under the banner #VulaPresident. The protest is planned at the Union Buildings by the end of the week with a view to forcing the government to allow entertainers to host gigs under level 2 of the lockdown. Organisers say they have amassed support from hundreds of entertainers, who are also part of a WhatsApp group mobilising more artists to join the campaign.

The social media group was created last week, and had been buzzing since, with participants encouraging each other to get the ball rolling.

The group’s spokesperson Percy Sleash SA, a breakfast show host at campus radio station SMU FM, said many artists were struggling financially as a result of the restriction on events to an audience of only 50.

“It has been four to five months with no source of income for some of us. I am a radio presenter, but I make most of my income from events. I serve as MC at lots of events,” he said.

Yesterday, the proponents of the campaign met at the Union Buildings, where they strategised about their planned protest.

Sleash said: “So far, we are 257 media personalities on our WhatsApp group. We are getting calls to form another group because so many people want to be part of this movement.”

He said the campaigners were hoping for President Cyril Ramaphosa to give them a hearing and at least allow them to carry on doing events with a limited capacity of 70% capacity at the venue.

“Look at other industries like the taxi industry; it is open but when it comes to the entertainment industry it is not opened. It is summer now and people want to go out,” he said.

Sleash said the campaign was motivated by a protest staged by KwaZulu-Natal artists in Durban, which blocked the N3 highway. “They gave us a motivation to also fight for our rights as artists.”

Last week in KwaZulu-Natal, artists, event managers, entertainment venue owners, and stage and sound operators blocked the highway demanding that the government open their industry.Police arrested at least 30 people, saying the protest was illegal and in contravention of the lockdown regulations.

Participants were dressed in black and said they had been battling to make ends meet since the lockdown. Among them were Durban household names such as Zodwa Wabantu, Dladla Mshunqisi, L’Vovo, DJ Tira and Tizozo.

The protesters were struggling to make ends meet and surviving on charity instead of earning an honest living doing what they loved best, they argued.