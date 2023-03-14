Entries open for renowned Miss South Africa pageant

Noxolo Miya Pretoria - Women in the country have been invited to enter for this year’s Miss South Africa pageant.

Established in 1956, the Miss SA pageant is now an internationally recognised event. “The standards remain high, and we will only become bigger and better,” said Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation. “We have become known on the global scene as ‘pageant disruptors’. We constantly strive to keep the competition relevant and fresh and we believe our fans are going to be delighted and excited with what we’ve come up with this year.”

Weil said: “While we are ensuring the Miss South Africa campaign loses none of the attributes fans and followers have come to love, we’ve also challenged ourselves to think bigger and better to make certain the Miss South Africa competition grows and evolves and retains relevance and interest in an ever-changing world.” The organisation is known as one offering a platform for local beauty queens to be known across the world. Weil invited young women from across the country to be on the lookout for information so that they could submit their applications.

The winner of this year’s contest will follow in the footsteps of Limpopo-born Ndavi Nokeri, holder of Miss South Africa 2022. She represented South Africa on the 71st Miss Universe global stage, where she competed against 83 others in New Orleans, US. She finished in the top 16 and will now represent South Africa at Miss World 2023. The 23-year-old BCom investment management graduate from the University of Pretoria was crowned Miss South Africa 2022 during the 64th edition of the pageant in August last year, at the Time Square’s SunBet Arena, Pretoria, to much glitz and glam and after snatching the coveted title from other favourites.

Entrants should be between 20 and 28 years old by August. They must be South African citizens and in possession of a valid South African ID or passport. The winner will get a car, prize money, beauty products and jewellery and the use of a luxury apartment.