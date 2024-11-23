Eradicating gender-based bias

Flora Teckie As we commemorate, from 25 November to 10 December, the “16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence”, it is timely to re-examine – in the light of justice – the practices that contribute towards the oppression of women and girls and perpetuate violence against them.

Eradication of bias and violence against women is a multi-dimensional process which requires substantial change in the behaviors within both families and society. While our individual and collective commitment, demanding action and accountability from the authorities on their responsibilities, are all necessary, it is the Bahá’í view that: “Alongside critical changes in the legal, political and economic architecture slowly taking shape, the development of individuals; moral and spiritual capabilities is an essential element in the as yet elusive quest to prevent the abuse of women and girls around the world”.

Any attempt to curb violence, if it does not educate individuals to overcome gender bias, will certainly fall short in producing the expected results. The Baháí International Community states that, “violence arises from ignorance -- the failure to understand such fundamental realities as the oneness of the human race and the mistaken notion that force is the only honorable way to resolve conflicts. Education -- moral, material and practical -- is therefore not only a fundamental right but a practical necessity in today's world”. For any programme of social change to be effective, it must take into account that individuals have a moral and spiritual dimension, and that this dimension shapes their understanding of their life's purpose, their responsibilities towards their families, towards their communities, and to the world. Moral and ethical values serve to define our attitudes and to motivate and orient our behavior.

Furthermore, it is the Bahá’í view that a commitment to the establishment of full equality between men and women, in our families and communities, is central to the success of efforts to eradicate bias and violence against women and girls. It is the requirement of justice that everyone – whether women or men – are treated equally and with dignity. The belief and practice of gender equality can transform the relations within families and communities, allowing both women and men to fully develop their unique gifts and talents and to contribute to the well-being of humanity . According to the Bahá’í Writings “Women and men, have been and will always be equal in the sight of God," and ”The world of humanity has two wings -- one is women and the other men. Not until both wings are equally developed can the bird fly. Should one wing remain weak, flight is impossible”.

Men play a very important role in addressing violence against women and girls. At home, men should model healthy relations and respect for both male and female members of the family. They should be encouraged to speak out strongly against bias and violence. Effective efforts to end violence against women require a partnership between men and women. Likewise, responsibility for the change that will bring about gender equality rests with both. Measures to create violence-free families and societies will be short-lived if it does not involve early training of boys. Our children must be educated with values that promote gender equality and justice towards all. We must ensure that the younger generation is raised free from prejudice against women and girls.