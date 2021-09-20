Erasmia residents unite to rid area of trash, illegal dumping site

NOKWANDA NCWANE Pretoria - Saturday, as the world marked World Clean-up Day, saw residents of Erasmia in Pretoria roll up their sleeves and unite to fight environmental injustice, which has seen the mushrooming of an illegal dumping site.

Joined by Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams, the residents embarked on the clean-up campaign to rehabilitate the area. Resident and business owner Marque Kirwan said she did not understand how and why people resorted to illegal dumping because they did not experience any refuse collection services disruptions. “The illegal dumping chases away our customers because they fear something might happen to them as they drive past the area to our business facilities and this has a negative impact.”

Recently found in the area, according to Kirwan, was trash ranging from nappies and building materials to dead animals – and even the body of a man. Nature Conservation student Hardy Makondo, whose main focus is mobilising students for such initiatives, was also there. He said it was important for each and everyone – especially young people – to think about how best nature and the environment can be taken care of.

The activism also saw 11-year-old Jocelyn Kirwan participate. He said people were being selfish by littering where rubbish is not supposed to be. “Everyone needs to do their bit so that we can save the environment.

“Let us recycle and reuse instead of throwing stuff anywhere and anyhow without considering the implications.” World Clean-up Day is an annual global social action programme aimed at combating the global solid waste problem. It is co-ordinated by the global organisation Let's Do It! World, located in Tallinn, Estonia, and sees communities around the world get up to clean up land and water bodies for the conservation of natural resources.