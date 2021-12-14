Pretoria - The Growing Up Without A Father Foundation will on Thursday host an event to commemorate 16 Days of Activism For No Violence Against Women and Children. The campaign, which ran from November 25, ended on December 10, under the theme for 2021 “The Year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke – 16 Days of Activism – moving from awareness to accountability”.

The foundation, established in 2016, focuses on social issues such as gender-based violence, fatherlessness, teenage pregnancy and bullying in and around Tshwane. The foundation’s Brenda Pietersen yesterday said their aim was to find solutions from survivors and women in society. “We need to have dialogues like this 365 days, come up with action plans on how to overcome it. The 16 Days is not getting better every year. That is why it needs to be tackled every day,” she said.

The event will also feature survivors of gender-based violence as well as women from shelters that the foundation is working with as speakers who will share about their experiences. South Africa recently came second on the list of a study that showed that alcohol influence increased rates of violence between intimate partners. The study, by Dr Leane Ramsoomar-Hariparsaad of the South African Medical Research Council and Aadielah Diedericks of the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance was conducted in the four Southern African countries of Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana and South Africa.