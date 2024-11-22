Excitement mounts as Minister Prudence receives best worship song nomination

In an inspiring journey that reflects the heartbeat of South African gospel, Prudence Noxolo Mkhize, affectionately known as Minister Prudence, has received a nomination for the 11th Mpumalanga Gospel Music Awards. Her second single, titled Siyabonga, has garnered attention for the prestigious award of Best Worship Song, marking a significant milestone in her burgeoning music career. The song was previously nominated for Ingoma Awards.

Hailing from the vibrant village of Dwaleni in Mpumalanga, Mkhize, feels both honoured and excited by this nomination. “It fosters a sense of pride not just for me but for all of Mpumalanga. I was born and raised here, and I hope to elevate our region through my music,” she said passionately. Minister Prudence began her musical journey in July 2021, motivated by her experiences at the Gospel Runners Prophetic Ministry, where she found solace and inspiration in the ministry of healing souls through praise and worship. Her music, epitomising a fusion of traditional and international gospel styles, reflects influences from renowned artists like the late Sifiso Ncwane and Sinach, known for her powerful anthem Way Maker.

“I want my journey to inspire many young people in Mpumalanga,” she expressed, highlighting the importance of representation and community upliftment. Minister Prudence's ascent in the gospel music scene has been remarkable. Her debut single Umusa released in September 2021, quickly gained traction on digital platforms, followed by a music video that debuted on Mzansi Music. Since then, her artistic visibility has soared, leading to participation in high-profile events and features on major radio stations like Ligwalagwala FM and Ikwekwezi.

The launch of Siyabonga on April 19, 2024 further demonstrated her growth, premiering to a warm reception at the Gospel Runners Prophetic Ministry. Taking the stage alongside artists such as Keke, Winnie Mashaba, and Zaza, Minister Prudence has showcased her talent to a captivated audience and solidified her place in South Africa’s gospel music landscape. In addition to her own work, she was featured on the Afro House single Ngeke Ushiye with DJ Edit SA, released in May 2023, showcasing her versatility and creative collaboration within the industry.