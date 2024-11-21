Executive Mayor of Tshwane offers condolences to Moripe family

It was with a heavy heart that South Africa woke up to the sorrowful news of the passing of soccer legend Lucas Moripe in the early hours of yesterday morning, Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya has said. Moya said 74-year-old icon not only left an indelible mark on the soccer field but also shaped the sporting identity of the City of Tshwane.

Known as the “God of Football,” Moripe's extraordinary talents shone brightly during the 1970s, where he proudly donned the jerseys for the Orlando Pirates and the Pretoria Callies. His unique style of play and unmatched dedication earned him a revered place in the hearts of soccer fans across the nation. The Executive Mayor of Tshwane extended heartfelt condolences to the Moripe family, recognising the profound impact the soccer legend had on the city. "His legacy and contributions to the name recognition of the City of Tshwane will not be forgotten. We remain grateful to the Moripe family for allowing the City to honour his legacy by naming the landmark stadium in Atteridgeville after the athletic hero in 2010," said the mayor.

In her is role as MMC for Community and Social Development Services, the mayor often visited Moripe to ensure his well-being. Notably, during a visit on Nelson Mandela Day in July 2024, a delegation that included representatives from the Shaka Easter Games brought Moripe a new wheelchair, illustrating the community's ongoing respect and admiration for the soccer star, who had become wheelchair-bound in later life. A poignant reminder of Moripe's dedication to his profession and family can be found in a book published by the Moripe Foundation. This compilation offers insights into the life of a man who epitomised commitment both on and off the field. The mayor encourages book distributors and the public to support the Moripe family through the purchase of this book, ensuring that his legacy continues to inspire future generations.