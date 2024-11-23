Executive Mayor supports new Tshwane Green Foundation aimed at sustainable urban development

On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, the Capital City Business Chamber (CCBC) proudly hosted the launch of the Tshwane Green Foundation, an ambitious initiative aimed at transforming the City of Tshwane into a green urban environment. The event attracted hundreds of key business partners, all united under a shared commitment to foster sustainability and combat the growing climate crisis.

The Executive Mayor of Tshwane, Nasiphi Moya, emphasised the importance of creating a green city, which prioritises sustainable living and enhances the quality of life for its residents. “Green cities centre on sustainability, which encompasses good air quality, reduced pollution, and accessible green spaces,” the mayor stated, noting that the time has come for businesses and local government to collaborate more closely in efforts to meet these essential goals. “The changing climate signifies that the stakes are high, but if we act now, we can mitigate the potential disasters,” Moya added, rallying attendees to take action.

During the launch, attendees pledged significant financial contributions to the Tshwane Green Foundation, reinforcing their commitment to advancing sustainable practices within the metro. The mayor urged other businesses to consider contributing their resources, whether through monetary donations or practical support initiatives. “Your involvement is crucial for championing a sustainable Tshwane,” she proclaimed. The City of Tshwane has already laid the groundwork for becoming a leading example of urban sustainability. In 2025, it will host the C40 Conference, a global gathering dedicated to sharing strategies for climate change mitigation. Furthermore, Tshwane was awarded the rights to co-host and co-chair the U20 Mayors Summit, which promotes progressive discussions on sustainable development among young leaders. In alignment with these ambitious initiatives, the City has established a dedicated climate change unit known as the City Sustainability Division, which focuses on integrating climate commitments into crucial governance frameworks. A notable initiative includes the Climate Budget Initiative, a governance approach designed to incorporate climate considerations into the City's financial and decision-making systems.