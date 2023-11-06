Fair is fair - court rules in favour of ex-wife

A “MISTAKE” made by a woman in her hospital bed when she unknowingly signed a document overturning an agreement she and her ex-husband came to during their divorce decades ago was reasonable and excusable, the court found. The woman (the respondent), who may not be identified as the judgment concerns earlier divorce proceedings, mistakenly forfeited half of her interests in an immovable property she and her husband owned together. When they got divorced, they made an agreement between themselves that they would each retain half ownership of the property.

But when she was recovering in hospital from a car accident more than two decades ago, her former husband sent a representative of a law firm to her to sign certain documents. While recovering from her injuries, the unsuspecting wife signed the documents. She, only later, upon the death of her ex-husband, discovered that what she had signed was her giving up half of the property. The high court earlier came to her aid and ordered that the executor of her husband’s estate had to pay her 50% share to her.

Unhappy with this, his new wife and widow (the applicant) turned to the Supreme Court of Appeal in a bid for leave to appeal to have this order overturned. The respondent and her ex-husband were married in community of property, and their marriage was dissolved in 1991. They concluded a settlement agreement which was made an order of the court at the time. They were joint owners of an immovable property in Boksburg.

Since the settlement agreement did not deal with the division of the property, they verbally agreed that each of them would be entitled to half of the value of the property. It was specifically agreed that the husband would pay the respondent half the value of the property. He, however, never did. In 2010 he married the applicant and made a will in which he, among others, bequeathed 50% of his estate to the new wife.

In 2012, the respondent was seriously injured in a car accident and was admitted to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg. While there, a messenger from a law firm representing her ex-husband called at the hospital to get her to sign a document entitled ‘variation agreement’, in terms of which she would award the joint property solely to her ex, which she did. She became aware of the situation when the property was being sold, and she was told she was not entitled to half of the proceeds.

In disputing this in the high court, the respondent said she was so seriously injured when she signed the document that she had no idea she was signing her half away. She recovered in hospital for six months and was in pain and sedated when she signed the document. She, in fact, thought the document related to her ex-husband paying her for half of the property. She accepted that the messenger was not bound to inform her of the terms of the agreement before she signed it.

She, however, contended that given her condition at the time, he should at least have explained them to her. The new wife disputed these allegations and said the ex-wife only suffered a hip fracture, which did not affect her mental functioning. She contended that the respondent was of ‘sound and sober senses’ when she signed the variation agreement and was neither under duress nor unconscious. But the SCA agreed with the high court that it was a genuine mistake under the circumstances for her to have signed the document. It was also said that the husband knew about the mistake at the time.