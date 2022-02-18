Family members of victims of Pretoria’s serial killer want to move on knowing he pays for crimes

Pretoria - The family members of the victims of Pretoria's serial killer have urged the court to stop the unnecessary delays and postponements to finally afford them the opportunity to heal and move on knowing the man responsible is finally paying for his crimes. Sam Lucas Mageza, the relative of Steven Moses Mageza who was amongst the victims of Wellington Kachidza's killing spree across Tshwane, said they were drained by coming to court over and over.

Mageza said the loss of his relative had hit the family badly, especially his two girls aged 6 and 7, who had as a result been left to grow up without a father. He said the most painful thing is not knowing how to comfort his daughters as they were still too young to understand what happened to their father. "The last time they kept postponing telling us that he had contracted Covid-19 and now they want to go and evaluate him for what? He planned all of these murders and just admitted to them so I wish they would finish as this is haunting us."

"He hurt us badly because he didn't just kill them but forced us to give him money while killing our relatives. We were the ones left to go and pick up the bodies of our loved ones as if they were nothing more than stray dogs." According to Kachidza's plea explanation, he along with two other accomplices Andries Mabaso and Solly Mabaso, met with Mageza on December 15 and tricked him into going with them to help him drive the new motor vehicle he had allegedly just bought. As with most of the cases, Kachidza lured his victims by insisting he needed the help as he did not have a driving licence and would pay them to assist him.

He alleged the four of them boarded a taxi to Eersterust and then led Mageza to a mountain claiming the purchased car was on a plot. Kachidza said they then forced him to call his wife Salphina Masango Mabasa and demanded a ransom to release her husband. After the family sent R2 000 to an FNB Ewallet the men then went on to attack him (Mageza) with rocks and left him motionless on the mountain and proceeded to withdraw the money to share amongst them.

On Thursday Kachidza submitted his plea explanation in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria pleading guilty to eight counts of kidnapping, eight counts of extortion, eight counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, five counts of murder, three counts of rape, and the contravention of the immigration act. The court accepted his plea agreement and found him guilty. Kachidza appeared briefly in court today where the matter was postponed to Tuesday for the state and defense to address the court for sentencing.