Family of slain ’Matwetwe’ actor Sibusiso Khwinana relieved as case against accused begins

Pretoria - The family of slain actor Sibusiso Khwinana are finally breathing a sigh of relief as the trial of the man accused of killing the “Matwetwe” star officially started in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria yesterday. Khwinana's father Nelson Khwinana said he was relieved that there was finally some movement in the case, as the family had been seeking answers for the senseless killing of his third son since March 1 2019.

Khwinana said the delays in beginning the trial had tormented the family immensely, as it had prevented them from moving forward and making peace, as they still had many unanswered questions. "I truly believed and hoped this whole ordeal would have been behind our family by now. All I can say is that I am happy that we are truly getting somewhere and hearing what he has to say for himself. "Since this case began I have never heard him being asked any question or seen any evidence, while my family, especially my wife, has been struggling to cope and accept."

He added that his wife had opted to stop coming to court due to the slow progress and frequent postponements. Khwinana, 25, was stabbed in March 2019 during a robbery outside Sterland Mall in Arcadia, Pretoria, where he had attended the screening of Matwetwe, the locally-produced movie he starred in. According to the police, Khwinana and a friend were on the corner of Pretorius Street and Steve Biko Road when Tanzanian national Julius Lucas, 36, accused of killing him, allegedly accosted him and demanded his cellphone.