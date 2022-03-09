Family of twins who drowned in quarry sue government for R20m

Pretoria - The family of 13-year-old Inathi and Ikhona Ngangelizwe, who drowned in a neglected quarry at Slatsha Village, Mooiplaas in the Eastern Cape, are suing the government for R20 million. The twins drowned in a neglected construction hole following heavy rain in the village after they went swimming on January 9. This was one of two quarries left unattended, allegedly by the provincial Department of Roads, which had was doing maintenance in the area.

The boys had been sent to take care of their grandmother who had suffered a stroke. They were found the next day by police divers. In a letter of intention to sue addressed to the department, attorney Godrich Gardee, who is representing the family, stated that his client, Celiwe Ngangelizwe, the grandmother of the boys, was intending to sue those who were responsible for “trauma and pain”. Gardee wrote in part: “The events to the above were traumatic and tormenting to our client and her family, together with the community of Mooiplaas.

“Our client has suffered pain, emotional shock, trauma, sorrow and grief. The death of the twins was the result of negligence of the contracted company and project managers of the state entities that contracted the unknown road maintenance contractors.” The letter gave the department 60 days to pay R20m or face court action. However, speaking to Pretoria News yesterday, Gardee said he and the family had been sent from pillar to post by the Department of Public Works. He said they claimed they were not responsible, and referred the matter to the Department of Roads. “The organs of state do not want to take responsibility regarding this matter. Even now we don’t know who contracted the contractors.

“So we’ve decided to extend the letter to Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Amathole District Municipality and the Great Kei Local Municipality to get clarity as to who was responsible for the contractor,” he said. Great Kei municipal manager Lawrence Mambila said: “I can’t comment on the matter for now.” Efforts to reach the Eastern Cape Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs as well as Public Works and Roads were fruitless.

Despite the deaths, the quarries have still not been fenced, according to EFF PR councillor Malixole Matshoba, leaving the community seething with anger. Speaking to Pretoria News yesterday, Matshoba said: “The community is very angry at this incident because no one has come out to take responsibility and at least fence the death-trap quarry. “Children have to pass by that quarry when they go to school every day and we fear they might fall in.”

