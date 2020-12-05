Family relieved that case against suspect in ANC MPL’s murder will go ahead

The Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Friday set a trial date for a 29-year-old man charged with murder of the late ANC MPL Mapiti Matsena, who was stabbed to death at his Doornpoort home on July 15. The trial is scheduled to take place from April 19 to 30 next year at the Gauteng North High Court, Pretoria. The accused Francis Thoka Monoko is expected to be represented by a Legal Aid lawyer. Monoko told the court yesterday that he did not have witnesses to testify on his behalf when the matter resumes in 2021. The State, on the other hand, indicated that there would be a number of witnesses to testify against the accused.

The pending proceedings would take place after months of postponements due to delayed autopsy results and further investigations.

The latest court date comes after Monoko had appeared in court on October 13. He was remanded in custody after he waived his right to apply for a bail.

According to the police investigation, the accused used a sharp knife to stab the deceased multiple times after he allegedly broke into Matsena's home.

The 54-year old Matsena was formerly the regional deputy chairperson of the ANC in Tshwane.

Unlike in the previous court appearances when Matsena's relatives appeared frustrated by constant postponements, they on Friday expressed relief that a trial would finally be getting under way.

Family spokesperson, Abel Matsena, said: "I think it will be a breakthrough for a trial to start so that the family can ease the burden that we have.... I am happy with the investigating officers the way they handled the case. We will have closure about the case."

