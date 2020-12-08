Family's agony after daughter stabbed, dumped in bushes in Mamelodi east

Pretoria - The community of Mamelodi east is living in fear following the death of a woman who was stabbed and dumped in the bushes. Zandile Ndlovana, 26, from Extension 18, was stabbed multiple times and succumbed to her wounds. Her body was found on November 28 after she was last seen the day before. Pedestrians walking along a pathway near her home stumbled upon her decomposing half-naked body. She had three stab wounds in the upper body, her family said. Members of Zandile’s family, who are still very emotional following her burial on Saturday, said they had learnt of her death from neighbours, who discovered her body early on the morning of November 28. Her mother Lena said she was in deep pain as her only daughter had been violently taken from her.

“We were best friends. What hurts most was the way she was killed. She was my baby. She didn’t deserve it. We are broken, beyond broken,” she said. “I can’t even begin to explain to her 7-year-old-daughter what happened to her mother. She looks confused and is anticipating her mother coming back,” she said.

Lena said they were now living in fear after police had arrested and then released Zandile’s boyfriend in connection with the crime. He was arrested on November 29 and released on December 1.

“Police said there was no evidence to link him to the crime. So naturally we think he feels anger towards us and would want to harm us.”

Zandile’s younger brother, Lucas Ndlovana, 22, said he last saw his sister before he went out. When he returned home she wasn’t around, and he was shocked when a neighbour woke him at about 5am to tell him that they had found her body.

