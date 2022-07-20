Farmer accused of running kids over appears in court for attempted murder

Tshwarelo Hunter Mogakane
A 41-year-old Mpumalanga farmer accused of allegedly deliberately running over farm labourers’ children, is expected to formally apply for bail today.
Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the children were hospitalised after sustaining serious injuries during an alleged attack that took place at a farm in Ermelo last Friday.
"According to the report, the suspect, Louis Johannes Grobler, allegedly ran over two minors as well as assaulted the third one after accusing them of theft. The children are aged 10, 11 and 13, and the incident is said to have occurred on Friday, July 15, 2022 at around 2pm at a farm in Ermelo. The matter was then reported to the police and, after an investigation was done, the man was arrested," said Colonel Mdhluli.
Mdhluli said Grobler appeared in the Ermelo Magistrate's Court on Monday, where he was remanded in custody pending a bail application.
"The matter was postponed to today for a formal bail application. The suspect is facing two counts of attempted murder as well as assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm," Mdhluli said.
Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela appealed for calm among community members.
"Let us allow the law to take its course, while discouraging people from taking the law into their own hands. We are thankful that police have managed to swiftly arrest the suspect. Now we leave everything in the hands of the court," said Manamela.