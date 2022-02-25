Fast Heroes stroke awareness campaign to target learners, elderly

Betty Moleya Pretoria - About 10 people suffer from a stroke every hour in the country – and this has led to a call for parents and educators to register their learners for a programme to reduce fatalities.

The World Stroke Organisation said the condition remained among the leading causes of death in the world. Paramedic Johann Prinsloo said yesterday that 360 people suffered from a stroke every day, of whom 90 were left disabled and 110 dead. In light of the statistics, he initiated a pilot programme for a campaign, called Fast Heroes, to raise awareness of the key symptoms of a stroke and increase understanding about how to respond to them in an emergency.

The campaign targets young children and their grandparents. The purpose is to teach children to recognise the three most common stroke symptoms: the face suddenly drooping to one side; an arm suddenly becoming weak; and, speech that is slurred, or broken. “Learners will also be taught how to call for help when in need of assistance. Those who participate in the programme will have five lessons, undergo weekly simulation and repetition to learn the essential life skill of staying calm, and know how to call an ambulance immediately by dialling 112 on any mobile device,” he said. He called for registration by schools, teachers, and learners for the pilot programme, which closes on March 24. It can be completed online. “Those who are interested can visit the website fastheroes.com to register.”

The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa also stressed that strokes can be experienced by anyone, saying it was a myth that only older adults suffered strokes. “Although estimates vary, stroke affects about six in 100 000 children. While people over 65 are at a higher risk, a person of any age can actually have a stroke, including teenagers, children, newborns and even unborn babies,” the organisation explained. A stroke interrupts blood flow to a part of the brain, and can be deadly if not treated.

Age, gender, genetics, family history, poverty, stress, blood pressure, weight, diabetes, cholesterol, not having any physical activity and other risk factors contribute to suffering a stroke, the World Health Organization said. Symptoms include having trouble walking, speaking and understanding, as well as paralysis or numbness of the face, arm or leg. People with those symptoms are advised to seek medical help as soon as possible to prevent disability and death. Types of strokes include amaurosis fugax, a mini stroke, as well as a transient ischaemic attack which can be treated through surgery.

There is also the haemorrhage stroke caused by bleeding, treatment for which includes the physical removal of a clot in the brain, emergency clot-dissolving treatment and emergency surgery. Life after suffering from a stroke can be difficult to adapt to, but, the foundation said, many people who suffer a stroke could make a full recovery. Some, however, were left with permanent disabilities. “Rehabilitation may be an important part of your recovery, as it can help you to adapt to any physical problems that you may have developed as a result of the stroke,” the foundation added.