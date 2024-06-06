Father of murdered Soshanguve kids reveals the reason behind tragedy

The father whose two children were shot before their shack was set alight on Sunday afternoon believes the tragedy was linked to the money he collects for the maintenance of the area. Louis Manganye’s children Tinyiko, 7, and Mpfumo, 4, were shot and then burnt to death at Changing Spot informal settlement in Soshanguve Extension 6.

Manganye said he was part of the crime prevention forum, and they collected donations from the residents to help maintain order. He said he did not know why the man had resorted to such an evil act. Manganye said the last time they spoke to the suspect, he had promised to bring his donation to him. “We appeal with anyone with information that can help apprehend the suspect to immediately call the police,” he added.

The residents of the area raised concerns that the incident may be related to extortion crimes. According to them, they were being forced to pay for water and electricity. They appealed to the government to deal with the rampant crime devastating their community. The Changing Spot informal settlement home where siblings Mpfumo, 4, and Tinyiko, 7, were killed. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers The Pretoria News understands that Manganye left the crime-fighting structure three months ago.

It was revealed that a group of community members hijacked the forum and extorted money from shop owners and residents. They said the group goes around demanding R50 for protection and payments for electricity and water. Police in Soshanguve also said they were following leads in case of four counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder after armed suspects arrived at a shebeen and fired shots at the patrons. The suspect in the murder of the children is believed to have been part of that gang.

Two of the victims, a male and a female, died on the scene, and the other four were taken to the hospital. The suspect proceeded to Manganye’s residence, where they shot the children and set alight the shack where the two children were sleeping. Itumeleng Mashaba, the mother of the two children, said on the day of the incident, she had entered through the back gate from her neighbour’s place when she heard a voice of a man speaking to her children asking about their parents’ whereabouts.

She said she could hear the suspects telling the children they would die for the money their father was collecting. “After hearing the gun shots, I sneaked out through the back gate to seek for help, but the suspect saw me and started chasing me,” she said. She further said she did not feel safe and was calling upon the police to protect her.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said a team of seasoned detectives were working hard to trace and arrest the suspects. Last month, Ditebogo Junior Phalane, 5, was shot during hijacking incident while he was welcome his father at his home in Soshanguve Block UU. Over the last few weeks, police have made at least four arrests of men believed to be involved in the murder of Ditebogo. The suspects appeared in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court and have since abandoned bail application.

Following his visit to the Phalane home, Police Minister Bheki Cele unveiled additional policing units that will be part of the SAPS stabilisation team. He said a SAPS stabilisation team had been deployed to enhance policing in townships heavily affected by violent crime in the Tshwane District. “These units are deployed to counter and combat crime, as well as to enforce the law in and around the Soshanguve, Rietgat, Loate and Mabopane areas,” Cele said.