Fire engulfs Mr Price at Centurion shopping centre

Tshwane emergency services confirmed that no one was injured in the fire that broke out at Mall@55 shopping centre.

Pretoria - A fire engulfed a Mr Price at a shopping centre in Centurion at the weekend.

Residents who live around the shopping centre could see smoke coming out of the building on Saturday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Fire and Rescue Operations head at City of Tshwane, Refiloe Phantshang, said the battle to extinguish the blaze was won and that firefighters were still monitoring the scene.

He said it was reported to his office that a Mr Price warehouse was on fire at around 5.30pm on Saturday.