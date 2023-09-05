Fire engulfs Mr Price at Centurion shopping centre

Pretoria - A fire engulfed a Mr Price at a shopping centre in Centurion at the weekend.
Tshwane emergency services confirmed that no one was injured in the fire that broke out at Mall@55 shopping centre.
Residents who live around the shopping centre could see smoke coming out of the building on Saturday afternoon.
Deputy Chief Fire and Rescue Operations head at City of Tshwane, Refiloe Phantshang, said the battle to extinguish the blaze was won and that firefighters were still monitoring the scene.
He said it was reported to his office that a Mr Price warehouse was on fire at around 5.30pm on Saturday.
Phantshang said no casualties had been reported and he was in constant communication with emergency services.
“The fire started around 2.30pm. I don’t have details of how it started. I suspect either a cooking fire or the burning of stolen cables,” he said.
Earlier, fire engulfed parts of an informal settlement in Bushbuckridge, Centurion on Friday morning, ward 57 counsellor David Farquharson confirmed.
The two incidents come days after a fire broke out at Itireleng, causing the deaths of five children inside a shack.
