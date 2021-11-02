Fitness enthusiasts break a sweat for cancer survivors

Pretoria - Fitness enthusiasts converged at Virgin Active Waterfall in Midrand to honour cancer survivors at the #SurvivorSweatSesh event on Saturday. This was part of the Independent Media and Virgin Active partnership to support cancer survivors as part of October Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Hosted in Midrand, Cape Town, Joburg and Durban, the events saw 120 breast cancer survivors enjoy fun-filled outdoor experiences.

The partnership between Independent Media and Virgin Active stems from a shared focus by both organisations on the health and wellbeing of the South African public and those impacted by breast cancer. Nikki Cockcroft of Virgin Active said: “When we were approached by Independent Media, we immediately knew that this awareness campaign and the celebration of those brave South Africans who have fought and beaten breast cancer was very closely aligned to our commitment to live an active and healthy life.” Paul Hopane of Independent Media said: “We’re excited to work with Virgin Active on this project by tapping into the brand’s network of health and fitness experts to provide educational content and fun fitness experiences as our way to celebrate survivors across the country.”

Popular media personality and poultry farmer Kamohelo Bombe hosted the sessions at the Virgin Active Waterfall, where cancer survivors, their friends and families, and other members of the public did some dancing and exercised together. Among the participants was cricketer Aaron Phangiso who captains the Titans. He said he was touched to learn about the initiative, and had no choice but to dedicate his time to celebrating the many women who beat cancer. Pretoria breast cancer survivor Izelle Rautenbach said she was born from a family of women who inherited breast cancer. She urged the public, especially young girls, to get examined early if they feel or detect a small lump in their breasts. "Do not think it is just a small lump, it will go away. Do not take anything for granted in that area because we are seeing more and more young women are being diagnosed with breast cancer from early ages.”