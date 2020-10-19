Five due in dock after string of R80 (Mabopane) highway robberies

Pretoria - Five suspects are due to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court today after being nabbed for their alleged involvement in the spate of armed robberies and serious crimes along the R80 (Mabopane) Highway. SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said an intelligence-driven operation last Wednesday led police to the suspects' hideout in Marabastad, where three people were traced and arrested. “The other two suspects were already in custody following their earlier arrest on two Hercules cases during May and August.” Peters said the centralisation of related dockets from Hercules and Akasia to district level, followed by the meticulous analysis of the modus operandi and the co-operation of the victims, saw the five suspects being linked to various cases. The cases included a case of armed robbery, kidnapping and murder in September in Akasia; and a number of other serious and violent crimes, mostly armed robberies and robbery with a weapon other than a firearm.

“Investigations continue as police believe that more victims could still come forward, while also not ruling out the possibility of more arrests.

“These arrests emanate from the urgent intervention by the SAPS after Major-General Hilda Mohajane last week assured the victims and the public that police would as a matter of urgency heighten visibility and intensify crime prevention operations in the area policed by Hercules and Akasia police stations.”

Last week, residents and motorists blockaded the highway in protest for action to be taken as more people shared on social media their horrifying experiences with brazen thugs in the area.

Victims were in certain instances tied up and forced to hand over their bank cards and PINs. The criminals would then withdraw large amounts of money from the victims' accounts.

Comrades Marathon legend Nick Bester was viciously attacked while training in the area a few weeks ago.

A woman was also found with a gunshot wound to the head. She was kidnapped after having been accosted while stopping in the area, joining the list of the victims.

Some victims were accosted and robbed of their belongings while praying on the mountain.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela commended the tireless efforts of the Tshwane District detectives led by Mohajane that resulted in the tracing and swift apprehension of five suspects thought to be behind the spate of armed robberies and other serious crimes in the Magaliesberg area along the R80 Mabopane Highway.

Peters said: “Police wish to emphasise to mountain users - be it for leisure such as hiking and cycling, for spiritual activities and for any other reason - to exercise greater caution and not expose themselves to criminals who see anything as an opportunity for crime.

“Should there be a need to visit the area, users are urged to rather do so in groups and to avoid embarking on any activities at night when it is dark. The heightened visibility and crime prevention operations in the area will continue for as long as is necessary,” said Peters.

